Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

XEL opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

