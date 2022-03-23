Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Codex DNA by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codex DNA by 973.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

