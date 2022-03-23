Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%.

Absci stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

ABSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Absci by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

