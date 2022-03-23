Oblong (OBLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OBLG opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73. Oblong has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get Oblong alerts:

Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on shares of Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oblong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oblong Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) by 424.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Oblong worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong (Get Rating)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.