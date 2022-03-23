Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
CONN stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Conn’s (Get Rating)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.