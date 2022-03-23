Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

CONN stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

