Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

