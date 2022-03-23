Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.