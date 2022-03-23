Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

VLGEA opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

