Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.
VLGEA opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
