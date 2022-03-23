China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZNH stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

