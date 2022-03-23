China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.
ZNH stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.