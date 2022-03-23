Financial Survey: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.66 -$36.34 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.72 $16.42 million $1.71 10.66

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 24.54% 8.37% 0.90%

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

