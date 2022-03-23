Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 31,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 92.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

