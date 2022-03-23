Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

INTU opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

