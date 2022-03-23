$6.25 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.70 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.88. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.