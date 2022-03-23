$6.25 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.70 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.88. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

