Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $20.63

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

