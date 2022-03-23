Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.06.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$24.91 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.