Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 133,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 75,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

