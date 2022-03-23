$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

