Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $685,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.