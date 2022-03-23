Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $685,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

