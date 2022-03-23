A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.16

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 252088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

