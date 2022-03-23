JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

YY opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

