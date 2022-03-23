SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

