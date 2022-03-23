Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 5486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.95 million and a P/E ratio of 37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.24%.

About Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

