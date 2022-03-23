Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 10.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) fell 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 7,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 126,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

