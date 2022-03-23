Morgan Stanley Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $41.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

LI stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -546.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Li Auto by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Li Auto by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

