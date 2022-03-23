ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.90 by Barclays

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.98) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.68 ($15.03).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

