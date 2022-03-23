Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €214.00 ($235.16) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a 52-week high of €206.50 ($226.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.70.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

