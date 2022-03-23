Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €214.00 ($235.16) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.
Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a 52-week high of €206.50 ($226.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.70.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (Get Rating)
