Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,314 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.03%.

EPR Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

