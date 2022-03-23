Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

