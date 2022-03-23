Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Cabot worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

