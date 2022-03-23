BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.26. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.