Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

