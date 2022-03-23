Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 226.09 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.40 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £363.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.45.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) target price on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total value of £8,850,000 ($11,650,868.88).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

