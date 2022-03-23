Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MNL opened at GBX 443.48 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 408.36 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 638 ($8.40). The firm has a market cap of £178.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.11.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

