Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MNL opened at GBX 443.48 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 408.36 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 638 ($8.40). The firm has a market cap of £178.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.11.
