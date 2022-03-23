NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $34.85 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

