Boosted Finance Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $53,290.36 and approximately $11,771.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

