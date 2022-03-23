FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Harbour Energy plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

