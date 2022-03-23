Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.