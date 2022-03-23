CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.21. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,192. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
