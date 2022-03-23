Argus Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 609.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Vontier by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.