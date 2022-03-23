CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.63.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.