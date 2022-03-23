Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

