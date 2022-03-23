Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $70.29 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $70.33 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.38 or 1.00098280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.