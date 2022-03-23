RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $177.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

RNR opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -91.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

