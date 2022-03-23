Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.55). Evolus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Evolus by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 615,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

