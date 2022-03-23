Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

