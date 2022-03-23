Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $277.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $238.30 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

