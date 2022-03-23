Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.94 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

