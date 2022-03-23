Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Avinger stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

