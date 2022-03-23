Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Avinger stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.