Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of MRAM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

MRAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

