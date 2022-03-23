Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Critical Analysis

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nielsen and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 2 3 1 0 1.83 Alliance Data Systems 0 7 7 0 2.50

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.16%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.61%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51% Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nielsen pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Alliance Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.39 $963.00 million $2.67 8.70 Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.93 $801.00 million $16.02 3.81

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Nielsen on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.